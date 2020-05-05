BEDFORD — Air Force veteran Will McConnell of Clearfield was presented with an All-Terrain Wheelchair from the Bedford County Veterans and Citizens Liberty for Heroes Fund.
The Bedford County Veterans and Citizens Liberty for Heroes Funds raises funds to purchase All Terrain wheelchairs, sometimes called Track Chairs, and Hyperbaric Breathing Programs, as well as give financial support to aid severely wounded/injured veterans or first responders who gave much of him or herself to protect us and our way of life.
David Kennedy of Slippery Rock started his company, Trac-Fab, to remove the barriers such as curbing and sidewalks from among the challenges faced by injured individuals like McConnell. Using these Track Chairs, people can navigate areas previously unavailable to them.
In his thank you speech, McConnell said, “I was always active in the outdoors, and with this new All-Terrain Wheelchair I can once again spend time enjoying nature in the forests of Clearfield County. On our vacations my family would go to the beach and I was restricted to the hotel. Now I will be able to go out and enjoy being in the sand with them.”
He thanked the Bedford County Veteran’s and Citizen’s Liberty Fund for Heroes group for their thoughtfulness and most generous donation. A golf tournament fundraiser was held in the fall of 2019 at the Bedford Springs Omni Resort.