CLEARFIELD – The Ostomy Support Group of Penn Highlands Healthcare will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, in the Home Health Conference Room, 440 W. Front St., Clearfield.
The support group is hosted by Penn Highlands Clearfield Home Health and provides emotional support and useful information for individuals living with an ostomy. It is a unique support group not only in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system but in the country. There are less than 400 nationwide.
“People who are living with this type of medical device need to know that they are not alone – there is support available, and that’s why we started this support group back in 2007,” Heather Kisamore, BSN, RN, CWOCN, group facilitator, said. “Many of our members are surprised to learn that one million Americans are living with an ostomy, and that many famous people had one too, such as Ed Sullivan, Bob Hope and Fred Astaire.”
Kisamore, a registered nurse who is certified in wound, ostomy and continence care, explained that an ostomy is a surgically-created intestinal or urinary tract diversion that creates an opening (stoma) from an area inside the body to the outside. If an organ is affected, such as the small intestine, colon, rectum or bladder, there must be a new way for wastes to leave the body.
The Ostomy Support Group meetings are informal, round-table discussions on topics of interest, new product demonstrations and question-and-answer sessions. There is no fee to attend. For more information, call Kisamore at 814-768-2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.