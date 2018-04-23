DuBOIS — Clyde Ott of DuBois, founder of PACE Precision Products, DuBois will be the guest speaker for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s April 26 meeting. The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be in the society’s museum at 42 W. Long Ave., DuBois, and will begin at 7 p.m.
Ott originally worked for Rockwell Manufacturing from 1955-67. He encountered what he termed “financial issues” at that time. To meet those issue he decided to start his own business, PACE Precision Products. “I was very confident about the decision,” he said.
He leased a building at 21 Ohio Avenue in DuBois, one that he would purchase several years later, and watched his business grow. Eventually, PACE had over 60 customers including General Electric, Gulf United Nuclear, and Westinghouse. Its products met the standards of the National Bureau of Standards. The leading product was spacer grids for nuclear reactors, but diverse items such as the contract case for a nuclear powered heart pacemaker were also produced.
Ott retired from his business in 2000, but the plant remains a success continuing to produce needed products and employment for the DuBois area.
