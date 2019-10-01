SIGEL — A new opportunity for parents and caretakers of preschoolers starts Wednesday, October 2nd at Clear Creek State Park, 10 a.m. Wee Ones Wandering will allow you to share the beauty of autumn days with little ones as we read a story, explore, role play, and learn a new song. For more information, please contact Suzann Rensel, Environmental Education Specialist at 814 752-2368.

