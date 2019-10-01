SIGEL — A new opportunity for parents and caretakers of preschoolers starts Wednesday, October 2nd at Clear Creek State Park, 10 a.m. Wee Ones Wandering will allow you to share the beauty of autumn days with little ones as we read a story, explore, role play, and learn a new song. For more information, please contact Suzann Rensel, Environmental Education Specialist at 814 752-2368.
Outdoor exploring with preschoolers at Clear Creek State Park
Jessica Welsh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Resident questions DuBois Area School Board about former superintendent
-
100 YEARS: Crawford Farm in Penfield celebrates Centennial
-
Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas residents charged in $2 billion Medicare fraud scheme
-
DASD board answers resident's questions about former superintendent
-
Ridgway man charged in undercover drug bust to face hearing
-
Brockway woman faces drug charges following traffic stop
-
DuBois Magistrate
-
DuBois City Council approves conditional use request for former Osburn property
-
DuBois OKs liquor license transfer for Giant Eagle
-
DASD: Parents voice concerns about staffing changes at Oklahoma Elementary
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.