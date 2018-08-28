CLARION — Blueprint Communities, a partnership between Clarion University and Clarion Borough, will host a Labor Day concert from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on the lawn near Wood Street and Eighth Avenue.
Local talent including Miss Teen ALF and Dianne Hollingsworth will provide entertainment; food vendors will be on site. Rain location: Hart Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.