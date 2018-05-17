Ronald L. Good Jr. and Cheyanne Renee Myers of Punxsutawney announce the birth of a son on March 29, 2018, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Owen Daniel Myers weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins sister Lailah Davis at home.
Maternal grandparents are Danielle Adams and Richard Adams of Punxsutawney. Maternal great-grandparents are Cindy and Donald Rothwell of Elderton.
Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Ron Good of Adrian.
