Referral service now available around the clock in Clearfield County. The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., the Clearfield Area United Way and the Dubois United Way will announce the official launch of PA 2-1-1 in Clearfield County at a Press Conference on July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The Press Conference will be held at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second Street, Clearfield PA. Highlights of the program are as follows:
• This toll free three-digit number is a resource individuals can use to learn about the community’s network of health, human, and social services. Trained, professional resource navigators will respond to caller’s inquiries 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Additionally, multilingual and hearing-impaired callers will be accommodated.
• Individuals can also access 2-1-1 information via the PA 2-1-1 Northwest website www.PA211NW.org and conduct their own search or text their need and zip code to 898-211.
• 2-1-1 service in the Northwest Pennsylvania region is managed by Southwest Pennsylvania 2-1-1, which handles 2-1-1 calls for the 11- county Southwest PA region including Pittsburgh and the 4-county Southeast Pennsylvania region including Philadelphia. SWPA2-1-1 has emerged as one of the leading 2-1-1 programs in the nation and is instrumental in developing national 2-1-1 standards.
• PA 2-1-1 Northwest will make information on a wide variety of local support services more accessible. Whether it is information for locating a health clinic, finding childcare programs, or getting housing assistance, 2-1-1 is an easy to-remember, go-to resource for individuals and families.
• Kathleen Gillespie, CEO of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging states: “We are excited to welcome this valuable resource to our service area. We are all aware of the health and human service needs of our fellow residents in Clearfield County. By providing an easy connection to information, 2-1-1 provides a bridge to social services and it serves as a central source of information. Nonprofit human service providers, schools, churches, municipalities, and emergency responders are encouraged to support and promote this important asset and to actively participate in evolving the providers in the data base by keeping their relevant contact information and available services up to date.”
• 2-1-1 is an essential service for communities experiencing disasters, taking non-emergency calls away from the 9-1-1 system, which is for police, fire and medical emergencies.
• PA 2-1-1 Northwest provides Clearfield County residents with a vital community resource that is currently available to 93% of all Americans.
• The 2-1-1 database for Clearfield County will continue to grow as agencies enter information about their programs and services into the regional database.
• The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has the lead role for the roll-out of PA 2-1-1 in Clearfield County.