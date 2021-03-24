The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is proud to announce their eighth annual Big Fish Contest, which runs March 27 through June 30, 2021.
There is no shortage of great places to cast a line in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch, from Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron Counties by using the online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.
The grand prize is a guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2022 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and guide Todd Deluccia.
Everyone who submits a photo during one of the three contest months will be entered to win the following prizes each month:
- Gift certificate from Benezette Hotel, Benezette
- Ice cream treats from Cooksburg Cafe, Cook Forest
- Gift certificate from Devil’s BBQ, Brookville
- Passes to Double Diamond Deer Ranch, Cook Forest
- Gift certificate from Driftwood Saloon & Grill, Driftwood
- Theater passes to Elk Country Visitor Center, Benezette
- Kayaking trip with Elk Valley Adventures, Benezette
- Gift certificate from Jim’s Sports Center, Clearfield
- Rounds of Mini-Golf at Kalyumet Fore Fun, Cook Forest
- Float trip with Lazy River Canoe Rental, Ridgway
- Gift certificate from Long Shot Ammo and Arms, Fairmount City
- Canoe/Kayak trip from Pale Whale Canoe Fleet, Cook Forest
- Gift certificate from The Sub Hub, Reynoldsville
- Gift certificate from Tommy’s Italian Pizzeria & Pub, Sigel
- Passes to Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney
Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. The grand-prize winner will be selected by random drawing from all entries received during the contest and win a guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2022 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and Todd Deluccia.
For more information or to enter the contest go to VisitPAGO.com/Big-Fish-Contest.