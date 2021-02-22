LEHIGHTON – Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, a Lehighton-based nonprofit that provides outdoor activities for combat veterans, their families, and their caregivers, announced recently that it is the recipient of a $5,100 grant from The Glenn & Ruth Mengle Foundation.
The funding will enable the organization to host three fly-fishing weekends in and around DuBois. Up to 20 participants have a chance to fish on their own, and to take part in peer-to-peer or veteran-mentor fishing.
“Fly fishing is an inherently peaceful, tranquil activity, and participants have a chance to learn to tie flies and take part in this relaxing hobby as they bond and develop a sense of camaraderie,” says the organization’s Founder and Treasurer, Ryan Bowman.
“We have been looking for funding to deliver services and programs in Clearfield County for some time,” said Bowman. “This gift will enable us to plan and deliver programs that establish an important presence in that part of the state.”
Bowman, himself a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, created Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans in order to raise awareness of the struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), and suicide that veterans face upon returning from combat.
Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans provides experiences in which veterans can build camaraderie and outdoor skills while pursuing personal growth in a team-based, therapeutic, adventure outdoor recreation model.
“Our programs are high-adventure activities,” Bowman says. “We want to meet veterans’ need for adrenaline-inducing physical and psychological outlets, redirecting that positive energy into an antidote for the negative experiences of combat and service. We also understand and encourage veterans’ desire to stay physically fit and be physically challenged. The object is to offer a chance to engage in shared, goal-directed activities to accomplish tasks and develop a sense of camaraderie.
Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, Inc. is a volunteer, non-profit organization that organizes programs, activities, and events to benefit veterans and their families. Its primary goal is to reduce veteran suicide through the healing nature and camaraderie developed during outdoor activities such as camping, hunting and fishing.