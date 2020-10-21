RIDGWAY — The PA Wilds Makers Market, an online show featuring businesses and organizations, will be held Oct. 24-25. This online shopping experience will help attendees find “their next wild thing,” specifically handcrafted products and services in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The artisans and entrepreneurs will share demonstrations, tours and information on their handcrafted products LIVE between noon-4 p.m. both days.
Many businesses have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 mitigation efforts and mandatory closures and social distancing guidelines. This is particularly true of service sector businesses and establishments, organizations and events that rely on foot traffic.
“We held our first-ever virtual PA Wilds Makers Market in July on Facebook, and had such positive reviews from both members of the WCO and the public who participated that we wanted to offer another online sales opportunity in the fall,” said Abbi Peters, EVP of Operations at the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., the nonprofit that manages the WCO and related programs for the PA Wilds region. “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on artisan events, the travel industry, and so many small businesses. We hope these events help our rural creative entrepreneurs find new markets.”
Participating businesses include:
- Blackberry & Sage Market – All products are not only a form of art, but also serve a purpose for a sustainable lifestyle. Tara’s focus is on reusable, compostable, organic, and eco-friendly products for one’s self as well as for the home.
- Conklin Studio Pottery – Hand-sculpted items for garden and home are hand built from mid-high fire stoneware and porcelain clays and range from garden items such as toadstools and astrological symbols to magnets and figurines!
- Ellen Paquette Art – Fine art painter and fabric artist specializes in painting animal portraits, primarily endangered species, and creating whimsical soft sculpture creatures inspired by the natural world, mythology and folklore.
- Frog Dog Slabs – Using raw materials sourced from the PA Wilds, Frog Dog Slabs crafts beautiful, functional furniture, including tables, benches, chests and more!
- Lucky Shot Photography – An eclectic mix of images, ranging from pastoral scenes at my parents horse farm to flowing waterfalls in the Allegheny National Forest. Allison uses a variety of lenses, filters and other camera gear to capture these moments.
- Moments in Time Studio – As a portrait photographer, Karen specializes in family, pet and high school seniors. As a fine art photographer, she looks at the world through the lens of her cameras.
- Moore Brush Strokes – Linda paints flowers, scenery and wildlife using acrylic and oils and enjoys trying to capture the beauty of our Pennsylvania farmlands and streams.
- PA Made LLC – Mickayla Poland at PA Made is a painter and graphic designer who focuses on Pennsylvania, Elk County, and outdoor-related designs for t-shirts, stickers, and other merchandise.
- Paul Family Farms – This 5th generation family farm in Germania, produces Pure Pennsylvania Maple and Raw Honey. Since 1865, the Paul’s have worked with the land in Paul Hollow, first as Sheep Farmers, then Dairy, and now Maple Syrup and Raw Honey.
- Pine Springs Pottery – Stoneware crafted completely by hand one piece at a time. Food safe and strong enough for family life, it can be used in the microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher, making it a perfect choice for adding beauty to your everyday meals and very special occasions.
- Rock Solid Designs – Offers unique project bags and fabric storage accessories for knitters and crocheters. These bags are created with a unique snap design, reducing the amount of snagging and catching associated with zippers.
- Stephanie Distler Artisan Jewelry – A self-taught jewelry artist, Stephanie uses nature for inspiration. She designs and creates artisan jewelry with hand tools using silver, copper and brass in wire or sheet form.
For more information and to learn more about all the participating businesses, visit www.WildsCoPA.org/PA-Wilds-Makers-Market.