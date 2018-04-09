REYNOLDSVILLE — A pancake breakfast will be held Saturday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to noon at the First United Methodist Church, corner of 5th and Jackson Streets, Reynoldsville.
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and toast will be served.
Donation: adults $5.00, children 5-12 $3.50, 4 and under free.
