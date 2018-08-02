Ashlynn Rachel Pape, 15, has been chosen as a state finalist in the National American Miss Pennsylvania Pageant to be held Aug. 12-13 at the Hilton Harrisburg Hotel and Towers.
The National American Miss pageants are held for girls ages 4-18, and have five different age divisions. Pape will be participating in the Junior Teen age division, along with other outstanding ladies from across Pennsylvania.
The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the National Pageant in California where she will receive a complimentary tour of Hollywood and a VIP ticket to Disneyland.
Pape’s activities include football cheer, football manager and competition cheer. She also enjoys spending time with kids, her family and friends. Several local businesses are sponsoring Pape in the pageant.
