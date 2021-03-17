HERSHEY — When Kathy Pape and Bob Trinkle decided to create an endowed scholarship at Penn State College of Medicine (Hershey), they prioritized helping medical students from rural counties with the goal of improving rural health care.
Acknowledging that there is no guarantee that a medical student will return to practice in their hometown or similar rural communities, Pape and Trinkle hope that alleviating some loan debt in the present will encourage students to choose what and where they want to practice by giving as much weight to community need as to future salaries.
Pape and Trinkle, from Punxsutawney and Keisterville, respectively, were fortunate to receive excellent primary and secondary educations supported by tightly knit families and scholarships.
“We are pleased to be able to give back and this scholarship is one way to do so,” said Pape.
For generations to come, College of Medicine students who previously attended high school in Jefferson or Fayette counties — or the contiguous counties of Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington or Westmoreland — will be eligible for the award.
Pape and Trinkle are pleased to share that the first Pape-Trinkle Rural Pennsylvania Medical Student Scholarship recipient is from Punxsutawney. Haley Hartman, daughter of Ritchey and Dana Hartman, is a 2014 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. In 2018, she graduated from the College of Wooster and intends to complete her medical degree in 2022.
Hartman has always been interested in medicine.
“It is the perfect combination of science and humanities, allowing me to help others while still focusing on a subject I love,” Hartman said.
With their investment, Pape and Trinkle will expand educational access for fellow small-town natives, who may not be able to afford a medical degree. Their commitment will also have positive ripple effects on health care by helping more young people meet the expense of medical school and pursue their dreams of caring for others.