DuBOIS — Alena Park, a faculty member of DuBois Central Catholic was recently conferred her Master of Secondary Mathematics Education from Clarion University. Park completed her B.S., Secondary Mathematics Education from Clarion University; Cum Lade; Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education-Lambda Eta Chapter.
Park has been employed by DCC for six years. She teaches Pre-Calculus, SAT Math, Trig-Stats, Trig-Stats Honors and Algebra II Honors. In addition to teaching, Park has been advisor for the Mathematics Club and Mathematics Competition.
Park lives in DuBois with her husband, Dr. Benjamin Park and daughter, Brooklynn.