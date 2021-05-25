PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its interpretive program schedule for May 28-30.
Friday, May 28
Where’s the Wildlife, 2 p.m., Beach House steps.
Interested in seeing some of the wild creatures that the Pennsylvania Wilds is known for while you’re visiting the area? Come for a discussion of where, when, and how to see several of the most popular critters that visitors are looking to catch a glimpse, or take pictures of, near the park.
Matchless Fire, 7:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater.
How does one start a fire without matches, or lighters? Flint and steel, fire by friction, and more techniques will be explored.
Saturday, May 29Hike to the Vista, 10 a.m., outside the CCC Museum
Come and hike the Trail of New Giants, including the trail spur to the vista which overlooks the lake. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water if you might need it, and bring your camera (or phone) to capture the view.
Meet the CCC, p.m. –CCC Museum
The Civilian Conservation Corps played more than a large part in the development this park. They also played a big role in putting the U.S. on better footing after years of natural resource abuse and the Great Depression. Learn what they did and the legacy they left for you to discover.
Wild Edibles Walk, 4 p.m., outside Park Office
So, I’ve heard of wild edibles, but are any of them actually any good? You betcha. Learn some of the better wild edibles on this short walk.
Fungi: Pennsylvania’s Hidden Treasures, 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
Why did the mushroom go to the party? Because he was a “fun-guy”. Learn about the hidden world of mushrooms under our feet—and appreciate what they do for us and for the forest. Enjoy a short video made by the Wild Resource Conservation Program.
Sunday, May 30Tea and Talk, 7 p.m., Beach House back steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?
All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.
