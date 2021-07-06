PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced the following programming for July 13-17.
Tuesday, July 13
Venus/Mars Conjunction, 8:45 p.m. –bench near CCC Museum
A conjunction is when two or more planets appear to be close together in the night sky from our perspective here on earth. Venus and Mars will be less than half a degree apart in the evening sky – and we should be able to see them if the weather cooperates.
Friday, July 16Throwback: Awareness—Chatter Session, 11 a.m. –Logslide Trailhead
“Chatter Sessions” were offered 50 years ago on a regular basis – perhaps the “Tea and Talk” of that time. We will discuss developing our “historical eye” for the surrounding landscape – how to see what might have gone on here years ago.
Bears, 8:30 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Though only Black bears live in Pennsylvania, there are several other very interesting members of the bear family throughout the world. Come watch and learn how different species of bears survive in numerous environments across the globe.
Saturday, July 17 Throwback: Five Senses Exploring Walk, 10:00 a.m. –outside Park Office
Learn to use your five senses on this hike along the “Game Trail”, which developed into the Souder’s Trail. And, how animals use their senses to survive.
Timber Rattlesnake, 4 p.m. –Beach House steps
Very often, what we think we know about these symbols of wilderness is wrong. Come learn the facts about Timber rattlesnakes and how they live in their forested habitats.
A Duck-umentary, 8:30 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Ducks are true originals. They waddle, glide, dive, and dabble. Their feathers shimmer with dazzling hues, brilliant iridescence, and come in every color of the rainbow. Learn more about some of the most fantastic of their 120 different species.
Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs. All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking "Parker Dam State Park" on Facebook
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.