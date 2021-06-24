PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its programming for July 2-4.
Friday, July 2
Timber Rattlesnake, 5 p.m. –Beach House steps
Very often, what we think we know about these symbols of wilderness is wrong. Come learn the facts about Timber rattlesnakes and how they live in their forested habitats.
Pinchot: America’s First Forester, 8:30 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
He liked to say he was a governor every now and then, but a forester all the time. Gifford Pinchot was the first American trained in forestry and is known as one of the heroes of the movement that defined conservation. This video follows his ground-breaking life.
Saturday, July 3
Throwback: CCC and Nature, 10 a.m. –CCC Museum
The Civilian Conservation Corps built this park and maintained it from 1933 through 1941. Learn how and why they did what they did on this hike to the S-73 CCC camp location.
History Walk, 4 p.m. –Beach House steps
Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We will hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks— please wear appropriate shoes.
Bald Eagle, 8:30 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
This natural symbol of America was once on the brink of elimination in Pennsylvania. Its return is one of the feel good stories of conservation—come watch this majestic bird of prey’s comeback tale.
Sunday, July 4
Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 2 p.m. –Beach
Join us as we read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety. If you have never really thought about what is written there, how can you appreciate your freedom? Come and lend an ear. Broadcast over the public address system.
Tea and Talk, 7 p.m. –Beach House back steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?
Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs. All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.
- You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.