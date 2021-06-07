PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its interpretive program schedule for June 11-12.
Friday, June 11History Walk, 2 p.m. –Beach House steps
Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We will hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks—please wear appropriate shoes.
Throwback: Wildflower Walk, 7 p.m. –outside CCC Museum
[Note: This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]
Join us on a stroll down Laurel Run Trail looking for wildflowers.
Saturday, June 12Pennsylvania’s Natural Symbols, 10 a.m. –outside the CCC Museum
Pennsylvania has a tremendous amount of biodiversity and the natural symbols that represent the state are just as diverse. Learn more about the official natural symbols of Penn’s Woods and the uniqueness that makes them great representations of the Keystone State.
Throwback: Web of Life Hike, 2 p.m. –outside Park Office
[Note: This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]
All wild and natural things are interconnected – learn some of the ways on this hike along the Beaver Dam Trail.
Webs of Intrigue, 8:30 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Learn about the interesting variety of spiders, and how they capture their prey. What would the world be like without spiders? (Seriously, what would it be like?)
Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs. All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.
- You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.