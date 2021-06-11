PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its programming for June 16-20.
Wednesday, June 16
Throwback: Nature Walk – Awareness, 11 a.m., outside CCC Museum
Learn to slow down and take it all in – awareness of your surroundings. This hike along the CCC Trail is easy terrain and should offer good opportunities to connect with the environment.
Friday, June 18
Squirrel Secrets to Success, 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
This family of rodents has adapted to living across the globe. Watch and learn about the ways some squirrel species survive in various habitats. Whether it be underground, in trees, or even while “flying”, squirrels seem to have an ability to solve any of the problems that they encounter.
Saturday, June 19
Throwback: Beaver Life Cycles, 10 a.m., outside the Park Office
We will hike out to the beaver ponds on the Beaver Dam Trail and explore the habitat and home of the beaver. And what does this have to do with July 26?
Orienteering Basics, 4 p.m., outside Park Office
Know anyone who would be completely lost without their GPS. Well before electronics, navigation was a skill to be learned with tools such as a map and a compass. Come learn a few of the basic skills of using a compass to find your way.
A Big Dam Movie, 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
They are perhaps nature’s best engineers, building large dams to hold back water all over North America. Learn more about this interesting rodent as we watch an up-close view of life in and around a beaver pond.
Sunday, June 20
Tea and Talk, 7 p.m., Beach House
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?
Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs. All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.
- You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and find more information about state park programs and special events on the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com (click on “Events Calendar”).
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.