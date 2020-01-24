Parker Dam State Park has announced its programming for February.
“Learn to cross-country ski”
Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.; Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.; Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom. Program fee $3.
Learn how to enjoy this winter sport for the whole family. Learn why cross-country skis work the way they do, how to get fitted in the proper-sized equipment, and then go outside to practice turns, falling down, getting back up, and techniques to get you started. Equipment available for adults and kids (limited number and sizes). Dress appropriately for being active outdoors.
“Life and times of Punxsutawney Phil and shadow tag”
Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom.
Come and enjoy “The official documentary film of the Punxsutawney Ground Club Inner Circle”. Then head outside for a game of shadow tag in the snow.
“Ski Beaver Dam Trail Loop”
Feb. 2 at 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom.
The Beaver Dam Trail is one of our groomed cross-country ski trails. Come along this guided outing and explore the winter woods. Bring your own equipment or use the park’s (donations accepted). This is not a “learn to ski” program –we will simply be enjoying cross-country skiing on the Beaver Dam Trail loop.
“Full Moon-Super Moon-Moon Phases”
Feb. 8 at 10 a.m., Environmental Education Classroom.
Sunday night is the full moon, and it is a “super” moon. Learn what this means and how it all works from our viewpoint here on earth. Moon phases, eclipses, and so on will also be explained.
“Ski Skunk Trail Loop”
Feb. 9 at 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom.
The Skunk Trail is one of our groomed cross-country ski trails. Come along on this guided outing and explore the winter woods. Bring your own equipment or use the park’s (donations accepted). This is not a “learn to ski” program –we will simply be enjoying cross-country skiing on the Skunk Trail loop.
“Tea and Talk”
Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., Environmental Education Classroom.
Come and sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment, park, world, etc. May include a show and tell/show and ask session. Feel free to bring something to talk about, or ask questions about.
“Ski CCC Trail Loop”
Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom.
The CCC Trail is one of our groomed cross-country ski trails. Come along on this guided outing and explore the winter woods. Bring your own equipment or use the park’s (donations accepted). This is not a “learn to ski” program –we will simply be enjoying cross-country skiing on the CCC Trail/Mud Run Road loop.
Note on Winter Fun at Parker Dam:
The park maintains facilities for winter recreation as conditions permit. There is a sledding hill, ice skating rink, miles of groomed cross-country ski trails, access to many miles of snowmobile trails, and many places to go on snowshoes. Other visitors also enjoy the park in winter for ice fishing, walking, and wildlife watching. The park’s cabins are reservable throughout the winter.
- You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.
Access for People
with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.