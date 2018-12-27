PENFIELD — The following interpretive programs are scheduled to be held at Parker Dam State Park in January.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
First Day Hike: 11 a.m., parking area near CCC Museum/spillway. Embark on the first hike of the new year as we traverse the CCC Trail and learn about the park’s Civilian Conservation Corps history and wildlife. It is about a 2-mile trek over easy terrain. Please come prepared for the weather and snow conditions with proper boots and clothing. If there is significant snow depths (10+ inches), the park may have a limited number of snowshoes available for use. The Friends of Parker Dam State Park will also provide a treat for hikers at the end of the hike.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Birding By the Window: 10 a.m., Environmental Education Classroom. Providing food and watching birds in winter is a common activity. Learn about watching and identifying the birds you attract, creating habitat to attract a greater variety of birds, and tips for keeping the birds around.
Snowshoe Basics: 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom. When walking is the only way to get from place to place and the snow is measured in feet, one would not want to be without their snowshoes. Learn about the different types of snowshoes, how they work, and how to enjoy winter while using them. Please dress for going outside for part of the program; park snowshoes available to borrow for the walk.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Winter Warmth for Wildlife: 10 a.m., Environmental Education Classroom. For wildlife, surviving the winter cold can be very difficult. However, they are able to do so using many interesting adaptations. Come learn about these adaptations and how amazing it is for various wildlife to survive.
Winter Outdoor Recreation Primer: 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, hiking, wildlife watching—all good excuses to go outside in winter. Learn about these winter outdoor activities, how to be comfortable and safe, and about specific equipment that may be required.
Saturday, Jan. 19
The Frozen Water Trade: 10 a.m., Environmental Education Classroom. Prior to refrigerators, ice was required to keep food from spoiling. As with timber, coal, and other commodities, people became rich selling frozen water. Learn about this curious industry, its methods, and equipment.
Full Moon Rising: 1 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom. In two days the moon will be full. Learn more about the moon, how we perceive it changing, and myths that humans hold about it. You may be surprised what you didn’t know about Earth’s closest neighbor.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26 and 27
Clearfield YMCA’s Annual WinterFest: Beach House, Day-use Area, Lake. Saturday activities include the 5K Run, Blizzard Volleyball, Ice Fishing Basics, Learn to Skate, and Snowshoeing. Sunday gears up with Ice Harvesting, Snow Box Derby, Snowshoe Treks, Frozen Salami Sling, Winter Birding, Cross-country Ski Basics, Almost Naked Mile Run, and the Polar Bear Swim. The YMCA will operate a food concession from the Beach House each day. Many activities are snow and ice dependent. Times and events may change; please check with the YMCA or Park Office for a schedule of events as the festival nears.
A note on winter fun at Parker Dam State Park: The park maintains facilities for winter recreation as conditions permit. There is a sledding hill, ice skating rink, miles of groomed cross-country ski trails, access to many miles of snowmobile trails in the state forest, and many places to explore on snowshoes. Other visitors also enjoy the park in winter for ice fishing, walking, and wildlife watching. Though the campground is closed for the season, the park’s cabins are reservable throughout the winter (1-888-PA-PARKS).
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.
