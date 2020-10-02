PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its October programming.
Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. – CCC Trail Hike (outside CCC Museum)
This out and back hike is about 2 miles of easy hiking. We will discuss some park history and interesting facts along the way.
Black Bears in PA, 1:00 p.m. –Beach House steps
There may well be more Black bears in PA than any other time. Learn about their lives in Penn’s Woods and how they do so well.
Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. – Beaver Dam Trail Hike –outside Park Office
Enjoy this easy guided 2.2-mile hike through Moshannon State Forest. Interpretation will include trees, plants, and fungi.
Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. – Tree ID Walk –outside Park Office
Learn to identify trees by their leaves during this short walk through the picnic area. Also learn how a dichotomous key works.
Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. – Trail of New Giants Hike –outside CCC Museum
Take an autumn hike through what should be about the peak of fall color at Parker Dam. We will traverse the Vista Spur to take in the view from the park’s highest elevation.
Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. – Mars Opposition and Night Sky –bench near spillway/CCC Museum
Take a tour of the night sky and learn what is meant by opposition, retrograde, and more. We should be able to see Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter – if the sky cooperates.
Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. – Skull ID –Pavilion 6 (near ballfield)
Ever come across an animal skull and wonder which animal it was? Learn how to identify various skulls using a skull key.
Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. – History Walk –Beach House steps
Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We’ll hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks.
At 1 p.m. – Natural Symbols of PA –Beach House steps
They represent the state well and are deserving of their titles. Learn about these species and why they were selected to symbolize Pennsylvania.
Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. – Souders Trail Hike –outside Park Office
Hike the shortest trail in the park and enjoy the fall forest smells, sights, and sounds.
Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. – Off-grid and Grid-tied Solar –Pavilion 7/Sugar Shack parking
A behind-the-scenes look at the park’s solar power systems. Our solar generator will be on display, as well as our roof-mounted grid-tied system. Learn the differences and advantages of each.
Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. – The Fisher –Beach House steps
Once gone from PA, these furbearers have done well since being reintroduced. Come learn about their history and their adaptations for surviving in our forests.
At 1 p.m. – A Solar System Sojourn –outside CCC Museum
Come take a journey through space—scaled down of course. Along the way, we’ll discuss the sun, the planets, their sizes, and their relative distances from one another.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must wear face coverings, social distancing will be required during the program, and total attendance will be limited to 25. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Access for People with DisabilitiesIf you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.