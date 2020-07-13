Parker Dam State Park has announced its programming for July 23-26.
Thursday, July 23
- History Walk, 11 a.m. at the Beach House steps
Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We will hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks – please wear appropriate shoes.
Friday, July 24
- “Murder of Crows”, 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
A group of crows is called a murder – but did you know that crows are less spooky than they are genius? They are among the most intelligent animals in the world and you will see some amazing video of research that proves it.
Saturday, July 25
- S.B. Elliott State Park Hike, 10 a.m. at the PA House parking area at S.B. Elliott State Park
Our sister park, S.B. Elliott State Park, is only nine miles from Parker Dam State Park, and is not visited as often. But SBE has secrets to offer to those who explore a little.
- Tour the Pennsylvania House at S.B. Elliott State Park, 2 p.m., PA House parking area at S.B. Elliott State Park
This building has been closed for some time – but you can get a tour of the building and what was once a very popular restaurant during this guided program. Participants must wear masks and practice social distancing.
- The Life of a Monarch, 3 p.m. at the Beach House steps
Monarch butterflies seem to be the royalty of the summer sky. But their life cycles are complex and dependent on many factors. Learn more about these spectacular insects.
- PA’s Hidden Treasure, 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
There is tremendous diversity in the types of mushrooms and other fungi that can be found in Penn’s Woods. Watch and learn more about these amazing organisms that are critical to our lives.
Sunday, July 26
- Tea and Talk, 7 p.m. at the Beach House back steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must have face coverings in their possession, social distancing will be required during the program, and attendance will be limited. You cooperation is appreciated.
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.