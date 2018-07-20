Parker Dam State Park Interpretive Program schedule is as follows for the week of July 27-August 5:
Friday, July 27
- Snakes Without Legs—Nature Nut: 8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Enjoy this fun and informative video about snakes in general. Also, learn what snakes we have in Pennsylvania. And, we will answer the age-old question—what is the scariest snake?
Saturday, July 28
- Earth’s Moon: 10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom
Did you catch last night’s full moon? Come learn more about the moon and the ways that it seems to change from Earth’s perspective. We will also discuss ‘special’ moons—like the Blood Moon or the Blue Moon that occur on occasion.
- Alien Invaders: 1 p.m. – Beach House steps
They aren’t extra-terrestrial, but they do come from all corners of the Earth. These invaders have a tremendous impact on the biodiversity in their new habitats. Learn how they get here, what to look for, and what you can do to help slow their spread.
- Peppercorn Plus: 3 p.m. – Beach
How big is the Earth compared to the Sun? How far away would it be if the Sun were an eight-inch ball? And, Mars is in opposition—what is that all about? Learn the answers in this program at the beach.
- Timber Rattlesnake-Shadow of Misunderstanding: 8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Learn more about the Timber rattlesnake through this informative video. Can you tell their age by the number of rattles? How do you tell a male from a female rattlesnake? How dangerous are they? Come and get the answers.
Sunday, July 29
- Tea and Talk: 7 p.m. – Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. We will discuss solar energy a bit as well. The Sunday evening Tea and Talk has been going on for many years—come and be a part of the tradition.
Thursday, Aug. 2
- Snake Search: 1 p.m. – in front of Park Office
Learn about our native snakes and go looking for them. There are good places to search for them—the naturalist knows where to look.
Friday, Aug. 3
- UNDALOOFS—Nature Nut: 8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Learn about deer, moose, elk, bison, and other ungulates—split-hooved mammals—through this entertaining Nature Nut video.
Saturday, Aug. 4
- Deer/Elk Tracks in the Sand: 3 p.m. – Beach
We’ve all seen deer tracks in the snow, mud, or sand. What can the tracks tell us? Which way it was going, how big it was, and even if it was a buck or a doe (bull or cow).
- PA Whitetails—Living with Change: 8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
This video shows deer for what they truly are—one of the state’s most interesting and fascinating animals. Videographer Hal Korber spent two years filming PA white-tails—the result will entertain and educate.
Sunday, Aug. 5
- Tea and Talk: 7 p.m. – Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. We will discuss solar energy a bit as well. The Sunday evening Tea and Talk has been going on for many years—come and be a part of the tradition.
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.