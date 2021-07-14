PENFIELD — The following are Interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park July 22 –Aug. 1, 2021.
July 22
The Monarch Butterfly, 2 p.m. on the Beach House steps — monarch butterflies seem to be the royalty of the late summer sky, but their life cycles are complex and dependent on many factors. Learn more about these spectacular insects.
July 23Night Hike, Full Moon, 8:45 p.m. outside of the park office — learn how animals are adapted to getting around at night, and experience some of these adaptations yourself on this short out and back hike along the Beaver Dam Trail.
July 24Log drive at 3 p.m. at the beach— in the days before log trucks and skidders, how did people move logs to the sawmills? Water. Come to the beach and bring along your beach buckets to help with this scale model log drive.
History of Parker Dam at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
At least the last 500 years worth of history. A lot has changed over the years in the park. What does one think the park will look like in the next 100 years? Why?
July 25History Walk Around the Lake: at 3 p.m. at the Beach House steps — learn the history of the park area while hiking around the lake and stopping at various interpretive sites.
Tea and Talk at 7 p.m. at the Beach House
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year.
July 30
Throwback: Adventures of Junior Raindrop/Pipeline to the Clouds at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]
Learn about the water cycle and erosion in this throwback of 50 years ago
July 31E. Parachute Games at 3 p.m. at the beach — meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages are welcome.
Throwback: The Eternal Forest at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]
This is the actual program that was shown here 50 years ago. Second feature is “Treetop Daredevils” that was shown July 4, 1971 – woodsmen and lumberjacks.
