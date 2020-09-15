PENFIELD — The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Sept. 25-26.
Sept. 25
“How Parker Dam Uses Solar Energy” at 7:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Learn how Parker Dam uses solar energy in the park, and how easy it would be for you to do likewise. We will be using the park’s solar generator to conduct the evening program.
Sept. 26
- “Hunting and Fishing Trivia Game” at 3 p.m. at Pavilion 3
Five categories – fishing, camping, large game, small game, and weaponry. How will participants fair against others? Learn some new facts about the outdoors.
- “Pennsylvania’s Hidden Treasures” at 7:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
September is hunting season – for mushrooms. Learn about PA’s hidden treasures in this short Fungi video made by the PA Wild Resource Conservation Fund.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park — attendees are advised that they must wear face coverings, social distancing will be required and total attendance is limited to 25. Cooperation is appreciated.
