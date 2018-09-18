The Rehabilitation Center of Penn Highlands Healthcare now offers two Parkinson’s Support Groups for individuals who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or another related condition, such as secondary Parkinson’s, essential tremor and progressive supranuclear palsy. One is held monthly in DuBois and the other is held monthly in Clearfield.
The meetings, which consist of education, personal stories and social time, are free to attend and open to anyone with Parkinson’s and/or to anyone who is a family member or caregiver of someone with Parkinson’s.
The Parkinson’s Support Group sponsored by The Rehabilitation Center of Penn Highlands DuBois will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the DuBois Senior & Community Center at 120 W. Park Avenue, DuBois. This month’s meeting will feature Penn Highlands neurologist Marko Reumann, MD. For questions or more information, please call the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at 814-375-3372.
The Parkinson’s Support Group sponsored by The Rehabilitation Center of Penn Highlands Clearfield will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, in the first floor conference room at Penn Highlands Clearfield. For more information, please call 814-768-2285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.