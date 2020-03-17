DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center will be having a soup sale on Wednesday. Chicken noodle soup will be for sale for $5 a quart. Pick-up between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be limited quantities.
Please help Parkside stay open. Starting Monday, March 23, they will be serving takeouts only. They will be $6 each. Pick up between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The menus is as follows:
- Monday, stuffed pepper soup, roll and fruit
- Tuesday, stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday, baked ziti, meatball, tossed salad, breadstick, fruit
- Thursday, chili, baked potato, broccoli, corn bread, fruit
- Friday, vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, roll, dessert
Persons may call to order the day before. Limited quantities will be available.