DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center menu for the week of Nov. 18 is as follows:

Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.

Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday: Beef taco salad, seasoned corn and cheese, fruit.

Thursday: Thanksgiving Special — Roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.

Friday: Pizza, chicken tenders, tossed salad, dessert.

Note: Call 371-4000 the day before to reserve a meal.

