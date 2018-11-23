DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center menu for the week of Nov. 26 is as follows:
Monday: Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, broccoli and cheese soup with crackers, fruit.
Tuesday: Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, macaroni salad, fruit.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, green beans and fruit.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad with tomato, bread stick, fruit.
Friday: Sloppy Joe, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans, sandwich roll, cookie.
Note: Call 371-4000 the day before to reserve a meal.
