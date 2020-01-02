DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center menu for the week of Jan.6 is as follows:
Monday: Baked porcupine ball, tomato sauce, whipped potatoes, carrots and fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, carrots and dessert.
Wednesday: Ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, breadstick, fruit.
Thursday: Chicken taco w/sour cream and lettuce, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, soft tortilla shell, fresh fruit.
Friday: Sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, seasoned potatoes and fruit.
Note: Call 371-4000 the day before to reserve a meal.