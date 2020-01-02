DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center menu for the week of Jan.6 is as follows:

Monday: Baked porcupine ball, tomato sauce, whipped potatoes, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, carrots and dessert.

Wednesday: Ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, breadstick, fruit.

Thursday: Chicken taco w/sour cream and lettuce, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, soft tortilla shell, fresh fruit.

Friday: Sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, seasoned potatoes and fruit.

Note: Call 371-4000 the day before to reserve a meal.

Recommended for you