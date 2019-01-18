DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center menu for the week of Jan. 21 is as follows:
Monday: Pork ribette, seasoned potatoes, baked beans, dinner roll, sliced peaches.
Tuesday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight.
Wednesday: Ravioli with meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese topping, caesar salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Grilled chicken bacon and swiss club with lettuce, tomato and condiments, wedding soup, sandwich roll, blushed pears.
Friday: Crabcake, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Note: Call 371-4000 the day before to reserve a meal. Breakfast is served on Thursdays from 6:30-8 a.m. Menu is subject to change.
For Takeout Tuesday, call or email by Friday to reserve at 814-371-4000 or duboiscenter120@gmail.com. The cost is $6 per lunch. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. Delivery is available for 15 orders or more.
