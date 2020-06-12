RIDGWAY — Join the Elk County Council on the Arts for a sidewalk chalk decorating event on Saturday, June 20.
Artists of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to celebrate summer by decorating the sidewalks on Main Street in Ridgway. The chalk event is not a contest this year but instead a fun way to bring some color and art to Main Street during the Community Wide Yard Sale event hosted by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.
Sidewalks in front of participating businesses will be chalked with designs celebrating summer during the weekend of the Summer Solstice. Anyone wishing to add their art to the sidewalk is encouraged to register in advance at ECCOTA.com. Chalk will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring other materials that adhere to the rules found on ECCOTA’s website.
This is the third year that ECCOTA has offered a sidewalk chalk event. It has typically corresponded with the Ridgway Firemen’s carnival and parade, which has unfortunately been canceled this year.
“This event has been so much fun each summer. We are excited to hold it during the yard sale weekend so visitors can browse the sidewalk chalk art while shopping sidewalk sales and local businesses,” ECCOTA director Sara Frank said about the event. “Sidewalk chalk is a medium that everyone can enjoy creating with.”
With the help of the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, Ridgway AID, and sponsorship from the Ridgway Industrial Development Corp.
This event is free and open to everyone. To register, call ECCOTA at 814-772-7051, email eccota.interns@eccota.com, or visit ECCOTA.com.