This month, love is in the air and compassion is all around us. At PASSAGES, Inc. we want to remind you that a healthy relationship is an empowering one where boundaries are respected and partners feel safe. If you or someone you know has been victimized from a sexual assault, PASSAGES, Inc. is available to provide free and confidential counseling, legal, and medical advocacy services. For more information, please check out PASSAGES, Inc. on Facebook or at passages-inc.org.
PASSAGES reminds public of sexual assault counseling, legal, advocacy services
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
DuBois police: Discovery of 'mobile meth lab' leads to arrest of Reynoldsville man
-
Two in St. Marys jailed on felony drug charges following bust
-
The Calla family takes over Wildwoods Bar & Grill
-
Brothers bring passions together to start new upholstery business
-
DuBois dog recovering 'remarkably well' from coyote attack
-
St. Marys man jailed on strangulation, assault charges
-
St. Marys man facing felony burglary charges
-
Johnsonburg Magistrate Roundup
-
Brookville drug store offering COVID-19 vaccine
-
Sykesville man jailed for alleged restraint of girlfriend
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.