This month, love is in the air and compassion is all around us. At PASSAGES, Inc. we want to remind you that a healthy relationship is an empowering one where boundaries are respected and partners feel safe. If you or someone you know has been victimized from a sexual assault, PASSAGES, Inc. is available to provide free and confidential counseling, legal, and medical advocacy services. For more information, please check out PASSAGES, Inc. on Facebook or at passages-inc.org.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos