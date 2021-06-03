DuBOIS — PASSAGES Inc. plans to show support for the LBGTQ+ community this month, which is being celebrated as Pride Month.
The public is invited to their Facebook Page at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays for "Story Time With Ms. Alaina." This month's theme is “All About Kindness."
PASSAGES is a nonprofit sexual violence agency, founded and created to advocate for survivors, spread awareness, and prevent all forms of sexual violence. Individuals are invited to apply as a volunteer with PASSAGES and help their team of advocates. For more information, please visit the website at passages-inc.org, call 1-800-793-3620, or visit their Facebook page.