SCRANTON — Sadie E. Peck of DuBois was among more than 800 bachelor’s degrees at its in-person undergraduate celebration ceremonies on May 23.
Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021. Due to capacity restrictions in place because of the pandemic, separate ceremonies were held for the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies, the Kania School of Management and the College of Arts and Sciences at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.
Peck earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Scranton.
Members of the University’s undergraduate class of 2021 represent 12 states including Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Undergraduate majors with the most graduates are accounting, nursing, biology, occupational therapy, exercise science, finance and marketing.