Penn-Elk Chapter of DAR makes comeback

The Penn-Elk Chapter held their first face-to-face meeting in 2021 as guests of Mary Ellen Badeau at her home. She hosted a full tea with all the trimmings for 15 guest-members on May 22.
Mary Ellen Badeau, regent of the chapter, outlined coming events which include hosting the Northwest District Regional meeting for the area DAR chapters on Saturday, June 12 at the St. Boniface Social Hall in Kersey at 11:30 a.m. The next event will be the garage sale on Friday and Saturday, June 18-19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Clark’s residence on the corner, 502 Church St., St. Marys.
The Penn-Elk Chapter will celebrate their founding charter, the 100th anniversary on Oct. 2 with a dinner meeting and entertainment at the The Royal Inn, Rt. 219, Boot Jack Hill, Ridgway.
The tea party concluded with a presentation by Virginia Thorwart on cockades. She showed the original cockade worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie when he donned a white rose on his hat as he marched into Scotland to try to regain the English throne as a Stuart. Cockades continued to be worn to identify the military group as George Washington’s cockade was white and black which was attached to his tricorn hat. Cockades continue to be worn as “badges ” with colors representing a special group or cause.