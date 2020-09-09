ST MARYS — The officers of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual planning meeting at the home of Phyllis Clark in St. Marys recently. The organization meets once per month, and will host its first meeting in September.
Planned for this year will be a tribute to the anniversary of women’s right to vote, celebrating successful women, citizenship night with speakers from local high schools who compete with essays about being an American, and the local chapter will host the district meeting. It will also host its annual tea and Christmas party.