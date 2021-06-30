KERSEY — The North Central District-West of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on June 12 at the St Boniface Social Hall, Kersey.
Regent Mary Ellen Badeau introduced the speaker, Barbara Schmouder, district director from Jersey Shore, who presented a program on making framed dried flower arrangements on velvet. Several of the members made the project as she taught the step-by-step method.
Schmouder is responsible for 14 DAR chapters across the north central area of Pennsylvania and is the link to the state and national association. Badeau announced that five chapters were represented.
The Penn-Elk Chapter will be celebrating their 100th year of obtaining a charter at this coming October meeting.
The group express appreciation to Ben’s Catering for the luncheon and pies made by “The Best Baker in Fox Township.”