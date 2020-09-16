DUBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois announces that on Saturday, September 26, their retail pharmacy team will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic that will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held in the front parking lot of the Central Resource Center (formerly the DuBois Central Catholic school building) at 204 Hospital Ave. on the Penn Highlands DuBois West campus.
With experts emphasizing the extraordinary importance of the flu vaccine this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, the community’s health system has been committed to ensuring that individuals and families have convenient access to obtain the flu shot.
“The best measure is to decrease the possible impacts on our respiratory system, including preventing the flu,” said Penn Highlands system director of retail pharmacy services, Andrew Kurtz, Pharm D., RPh. “That’s why we have worked with dedication to offer the convenience and safety of this drive-thru clinic to our community. Patients and their families can all be vaccinated in just minutes without even exiting their vehicles. This will enable them to maintain social distancing, receive their shot from one of our licensed healthcare professionals, and exit efficiently.”
The health system requires that all patients wear a mask. For maximum efficiency, they ask patients with insurance to please bring a clear copy of their insurance card to submit. Patients are also encouraged to wear short sleeves.
The flu shot is covered under most insurances. Cash and check are also accepted. Out-of-pocket cost is $40, or $80 for high-dose for patients aged 65 and older. Only patients aged 14 and older may receive a flu shot at the drive-thru clinic.
Learn more about flu shot availability across Penn Highlands Healthcare by visiting www.phhealthcare.org/flushots.