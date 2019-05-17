DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois honored its volunteers at its annual appreciation luncheon on April 12 at Luigi’s Villa, DuBois.
John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois; Terry Swope, Volunteer Services and Development coordinator at Penn Highlands DuBois, and Katie Lenze, Volunteer and Bereavement coordinator for Penn Highlands Community Nurses recognized the volunteers who give their time to patients and their families.
Those who reached milestone in their volunteer careers each received a pin. They were:
100 Hours: Karen Gralla, Peggy Pennington, Paulette Wallace and Jerolyn Watson;
300 Hours: Barb Beck, Joanna Crawford, Dana Eldridge, Betts Hrin, Sylvia Matts, Dana McGee, Sr. Margaret Park, Mary Ann Piccirillo and Ruth Spangler;
500 Hours: Jill Bowley, Virginia Brown, Helen Eckels, Dale Himes, Charlotte Kessler, Lucille Loomis, Phil Philp, Mary Stuby and Gail Thompson;
1000 Hours: Alice Day, Judy Hand, Joseph McCracken, Janet Shobert, Greg Wachob, Loretta Walk and Marlene Zell;
1500 Hours: Earl Farwell and Nellie Longo;
2000 Hours: Carolyn Heltman and Germaine McGranor;
2500 Hours: Mary Ball;
3500 Hours: Pat Armstrong Kalgren;
4000 Hours: Becky Elnitsky
“PH DuBois is grateful for the thousands of hours our volunteers give to the hospital, helping patients and their families,” Swope said.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer at PH DuBois can call Swope at 814-375-2316 or Lenze at 814-781-4722.