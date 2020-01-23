DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois is looking for vintage photos to borrow of food-related businesses in the DuBois area for a project for its new cafeteria.
Photos can be of old, favorite eateries and food-related businesses, old grocery stores, soda fountains, bakeries and restaurants. Winky’s, Baileys, Ed’sB-Line, Valentine’s Flaming Hearth, Zappia’s, Carmella’s Restaurant/Paul’s Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant, Pershing Restaurant, St. James Restaurant, B & J Restaurant and Candyland are a few examples of eateries. They can be inside or outside views. They can include people.
If you can help, contact Brian Musser at 814-591-7725 or myartreppro@gmail.com by Feb. 1.