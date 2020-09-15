DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois and the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania & Western New York ask the community to please consider donating blood Friday between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. inside the Central Resource Center Assembly Room at 204 Hospital Ave. on the Penn Highlands DuBois West campus.
Please note COVID-19 safety precautions remain in effect, and donors must wear masks. Walk-ins welcome, though donors may prefer to schedule an appointment by visiting www.ourdonorssavelives.org and clicking “Donate Now.”