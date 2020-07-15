DuBOIS — With blood in short supply throughout the region, Penn Highlands DuBois and the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York ask the community to please consider donating blood this Friday between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. inside the Central Resource Center Assembly Room at 204 Hospital Ave. on the Penn Highlands DuBois West campus.
Please note COVID-19 safety precautions remain in effect, and donors must wear masks. Donors may enter to win a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler, a Coleman grill, two Yeti tumblers, and an outdoor cooking set. Walk-ins welcome, though donors may prefer to schedule an appointment by visiting www.ourdonorssavelives.org and clicking “Donate Now.”