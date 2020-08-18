DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has opened registration for its annual walk and “fun run” in memory of Dr. Gary DuGan, the late chief medical officer of the regional health system.
This year’s race will be held virtually, with participants able to complete their race anytime between Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12:00 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. (Participants may also register through Sept. 20.)
“While it’s always been exciting to participate in the live race in memory of Dr. DuGan, we hope this year’s virtual race offers added flexibility that will inspire even more of the community to participate,” says Danyell Bundy, Penn Highlands Healthcare Fund Development Manager of Major Gifts. “Dr. DuGan was a respected doctor, as well as a family man,” Bundy adds. “As our health system continues to grow, we’re grateful for the way the community celebrates his legacy and all he contributed at Penn Highlands.”
To welcome families and participants of all ages, Penn Highlands offers three registration categories: a kids’ one-mile “fun run,” free or donor’s choice amount, as well as a 5K for $10 and a 10K for $15. Please note registration will require payment processing fees.
An added feature of this year’s virtual race is the basket raffle, for which the public may purchase tickets for $5 per six chances. Please contact PHH Fund Development at 375-6146 or 375-3902 for a listing of the baskets, to purchase chances, and to select which baskets to enter chances for. Basket winners will be contacted on Monday, Sept. 21.
Dr. DuGan is remembered for his many contributions at Penn Highlands Healthcare, in particular as an integral figure in developing the health system’s Graduate Medication Education program, to which all proceeds from the race will go. The Penn Highlands GME program offers medical students and recent medical school graduates opportunities for rotations and one-on-one time with attending physicians, helping to equip family medicine residents with the inpatient and outpatient training they need to prepare to meet the demands of rural health care.
Registration for the Dr. Gary DuGan Virtual Walk & Fun Run is open at www.phhealthcare.org/dugan.