DuBOIS — The golf committee of the Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic is pleased to announce its annual tournament.
This one-of-a kind event will be held on Friday, June 22, with a 9 a.m. tee time at each of the four main communities that make up Penn Highlands. Golfers are able to choose the location at which they wish to golf. The courses are: Bavarian Hills Golf Course, St. Marys; Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club, Clearfield; DuBois Country Club, DuBois; Pinecrest Country Club, Brookville.
This tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for Penn Highlands. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds of this tournament support patient care at each of the four hospitals. Contributors have the opportunity to choose where their donations are directed. Proceeds can be shared equally among all four hospitals or go to the individual hospital designated by the donor.
This year, the proceeds will be used at the individual hospitals as follows:
PH Brookville – Outpatient Behavioral Health; PH Clearfield – The Rehabilitation Center; PH DuBois – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit infant warmer; PH Elk – Laboratory coagulation/hematology instruments.
New this year, lunch – hotdogs and beverages – will be served by the hospital presidents at the “Penn Highlands Chill ‘n Grill” located on each course. In addition, there will be games, valuable prizes and great giveaway items. After play, all golfers will be treated to dinner right at their course of play.
“Each year, the generous contributions of our communities have helped make this event a huge success,” Donna Haney, Penn Highlands Fund Development coordinator, said. “Golfers, please help us make this our biggest outing yet. Our committee is looking forward to hearing from you and welcoming you for a fantastic day of golf.”
Both teams and individuals are encouraged to sign-up. For those unable to golf, there are many sponsorship opportunities available. For more information, call Haney at 814-375-3901.
