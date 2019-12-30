DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois has been listed as one of the 100 Great Community Hospitals by Becker’s Hospital Review for the fourth year in a row.
Becker’s Hospital Review is a publication of Becker’s Healthcare, the leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders.
Becker’s Hospital Review and four other Becker’s Healthcare publications print a number of lists of outstanding facilities and individuals throughout the year. These lists include the 100 Great Places to Work in Healthcare, the 100 Great Hospitals in America and the 30 Most Powerful People in Healthcare, as well as a variety of lists on outstanding physicians, healthcare leaders, hospitals and surgery centers.
This list, 100 Great Community Hospitals in America, includes independent community hospitals as well as facilities affiliated with large health systems. Some hospitals serve expansive rural geographies, while others care for small communities outside of large cities. Many of the hospitals have been recognized for their clinical quality, operational excellence and economic influence on the surrounding areas. For the purposes of this list, Becker’s defines a community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds.
Those mentioned are compiled through a lengthy research and review process. The editorial team starts a master list of facilities based on national rankings or original research. The list is a “lists of lists,” which highlight institutions that are consistently lauded by other industry ranking companies.
Each list is vetted through a panel of industry experts. These experts provide feedback on the chosen entries and note any oversights prior to publication. Each list is published on the appropriate publication website, and some lists are also included in the print publication.
This year, Becker’s credits Penn Highlands DuBois for “expanding the Penn Highlands DuBois East behavioral health facility and adding a new five-story annex to Penn Highlands DuBois West,” and it mentions that “Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield honored the hospital as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care and the American Heart Association granted it the organization’s highest honor for stroke care.”
“We are extremely honored to receive this award for the fourth time,” John Sutika, president of PH DuBois, said. “We are proud to provide care to the community and speciality services to many throughout the region. This award reflects the dedication of our board, physicians and staff to those they serve.”