ST. MARYS — Penn Highlands Community Nurses will host its annual Camp Flutterbye, a grief camp for children and teens, on June 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in St. Marys.
The two-day camp is for kindergarteners through high school seniors who have experienced a loss through death.
When a child experiences the death of someone they are close to, their emotions may include prolonged sorrow, hurt, confusion, loneliness and anger. Often, parents and guardians are not equipped or experienced to help children deal with their bereavement. Camp Flutterbye can help.
The free camp takes place in a relaxing, beautiful environment with fun activities structured to help students understand that grieving the loss of a loved one is healthy and normal. Campers are in the company of other young people who also have lost a loved one and often feel comfortable sharing their stories and their feelings in this environment. Trained bereavement professionals offer guidance and supervision.
For more information or to register, call Penn Highlands Community Nurses at 814-781-4722 or 800-841-9397 or visit www.communitynurses.org to download a registration form. Space is limited.
