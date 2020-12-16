DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes psychiatrist Allen Dsouza, MD, to its medical staff.
Dsouza joins the team at Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Services, located at 635 Maple Avenue in DuBois.
Dsouza specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry. He provides children and teens with behavioral and mental health care in a supportive, compassionate environment. Common conditions include ADHD, anxiety, autism, eating disorders, bipolar disorder, stress, depression and developmental problems.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dsouza was a fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Northwell Zucker School of Medicine in Glen Oaks, N.Y. He completed his residency in psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. He graduated from Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Hospital and Research Center in Nashik, India.
Dsouza is a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Psychiatry Association and American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry.