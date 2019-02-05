ALTOONA — Penn State Altoona’s Agriculture Club and the Collegiate FFA Club will host the annual Ag Awareness Day Thursday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in and around the Slep Student Center.
This event brings about awareness of agriculture in an informative and recreational way. There will be presentations from students in agricultural classes, live animals, a petting zoo, a tractor display, guests from ag-related fields, and student representatives from University Park ag organizations.
Those who stop by can enjoy some fun activities such as a mechanical bull, pedal tractors, a silent basket auction, and yard games. They can top off the fun with free Creamery ice cream.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a box or two of cereal for donation to a local food pantry.
The event is free and open to the public.
